Hammerson plc 18.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Hammerson plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HMSO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Hammerson plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 316 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 18.8% from the opening price of 266 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 31.5 points and decreased 46.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 396.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 202.9 GBX.

Hammerson plc has a 50 day moving average of 298.47 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 284.28. There are currently 766,293,613 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,502,759. Market capitalisation for LON:HMSO is £2,046,003,946 GBP.