Hammerson plc 15.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Hammerson plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HMSO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Hammerson plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 188 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -15.9% from today’s opening price of 223.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 26.6 points and decreased 78.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 396.4 GBX while the 52 week low is 202.9 GBX.

Hammerson plc has a 50 day moving average of 265.73 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 274.31. There are currently 766,293,613 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,618,143. Market capitalisation for LON:HMSO is £1,746,383,097 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn