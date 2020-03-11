Hammerson plc 1.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Hammerson plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HMSO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Hammerson plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set a target price of 175 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -1.7% from the opening price of 177.95 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 50.85 points and decreased 111.05 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 385.9 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 167.05 GBX.

Hammerson plc has a 50 day moving average of 245.92 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 270.47. There are currently 766,293,613 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,904,676. Market capitalisation for LON:HMSO is £1,370,899,226 GBP.

