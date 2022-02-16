Hammerson plc -15.0% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Hammerson plc with ticker (LON:HMSO) now has a potential downside of -15.0% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 33 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hammerson plc share price of 37 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential downside of -15.0%. Trading has ranged between 20 (52 week low) and 45 (52 week high) with an average of 8,852,838 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,686,617,739.



Hammerson plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and invests in shopping centers, developments and outlets across the United Kingdom and Europe. The Company’s subsidiaries include Grantchester Holdings Limited, Hammerson Company Secretarial Limited, Hammerson Employee Share Plan Trustees Limited, Hammerson Group Management Limited, Hammerson Group Management Limited, Hammerson Group Limited, Hammerson International Holdings Limited, Hammerson Pension Scheme Trustees Limited, Hammerson Share Option Scheme Trustees Limited, Hammerson Via No 1 Limited and Hammerson Via No 2 Limited.







