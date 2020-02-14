Halma plc 6.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Halma plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HLMA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Halma plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 2070 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -6.8% from today’s opening price of 2222 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 101 points and increased 337 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2261 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1470 GBX.

Halma plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,157.26 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,013.27. There are currently 379,645,332 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 823,449. Market capitalisation for LON:HLMA is £8,327,289,452 GBP.