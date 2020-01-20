Halma plc 5.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Halma plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HLMA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Halma plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 2030 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -5.3% from the opening price of 2144 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 0 points and increased 301.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2195 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1368 GBX.

Halma plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,102.18 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,977.04. There are currently 379,645,332 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 880,328. Market capitalisation for LON:HLMA is £8,113,020,061 GBP.