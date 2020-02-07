Halma plc 33.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Halma plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HLMA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Halma plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1510 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -33.2% from today’s opening price of 2261 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 186 points and increased 374 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2261 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1470 GBX.

Halma plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,144.51 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,003.24. There are currently 379,645,332 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 738,430. Market capitalisation for LON:HLMA is £8,371,178,865 GBP.