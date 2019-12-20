Halma plc 3.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Halma plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HLMA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Halma plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 2040 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.7% from the opening price of 2119 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 64 points and increased 147 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2195 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1297 GBX.

Halma plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,001.53 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,934.39. There are currently 379,645,332 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,174,525. Market capitalisation for LON:HLMA is £8,082,648,437 GBP.