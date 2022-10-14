Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Halma plc 2.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Halma plc with ticker (LON:HLMA) now has a potential upside of 2.5% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 2,100 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Halma plc share price of 2,048 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 2.5%. Trading has ranged between 1,855 (52 week low) and 3,270 (52 week high) with an average of 1,102,621 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,847,268,351.

Halma plc is a United Kingdom-based life-saving technology company. The Company operates through three segments. The Safety segment provides technologies that save lives, protect infrastructure and enable safe movement, and also technologies that protect people and assets at work across a range of critical industrial and logistics operations. The segment provides solutions for elevator safety, fire suppression, people and vehicle flow, fire detection, pressure management, safe storage and transfer, and industrial access control. The Environmental & Analysis segment provides technologies, which monitor and protect the environment and ensure the quality and availability of life-critical resources. The segment’s solutions include environmental monitoring, gas detection, optical analysis, and water analysis and treatment. The Medical segment provides medical technologies, which enhance the quality of patients’ lives and improve the quality of care delivered by healthcare providers.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.