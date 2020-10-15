Halma plc 13.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg Bank

Halma plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HLMA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Halma plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg Bank have set a target price of 2120 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -13.5% from the opening price of 2450 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 130 points and increased 175 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2510 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1660 GBX.

Halma plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,311.00 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,205.12. There are currently 379,645,332 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 639,984. Market capitalisation for LON:HLMA is £9,274,734,679 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn