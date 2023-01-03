Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Halma plc 10.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Halma plc with ticker (LON:HLMA) now has a potential upside of 10.1% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 2,190 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Halma plc share price of 1,970 GBX at opening today (03/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 10.1%. Trading has ranged between 1,855 (52 week low) and 3,270 (52 week high) with an average of 613,398 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,646,056,342.

Halma plc is a United Kingdom-based life-saving technology company. The Company operates through three segments. The Safety segment provides technologies that save lives, protect infrastructure and enable safe movement, and also technologies that protect people and assets at work across a range of critical industrial and logistics operations. The segment provides solutions for elevator safety, fire suppression, people and vehicle flow, fire detection, pressure management, safe storage and transfer, and industrial access control. The Environmental & Analysis segment provides technologies, which monitor and protect the environment and ensure the quality and availability of life-critical resources. The segment’s solutions include environmental monitoring, gas detection, optical analysis, and water analysis and treatment. The Medical segment provides medical technologies, which enhance the quality of patients’ lives and improve the quality of care delivered by healthcare providers.



