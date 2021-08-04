HALMA ORD 10P – Consensus Indicates Potential -53.2% Downside

HALMA ORD 10P with EPIC code (LON:HLMA) have now 12 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £16.20 and £9.45 meaning the average target price is £13.70. With the shares previous close at £29.26 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -53.2%. The 50 day MA is £27.82 while the 200 day moving average is £25.63. The company has a market cap of £11b. Company Website: http://www.halma.com

Halma provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems. This segment serves the gas detection, industrial access control, pressure management, and safe storage and transfer markets. The Infrastructure Safety segment provides fire detection systems, specialist fire suppression systems, elevator safety systems, people and vehicle flow technologies, and security sensors. It serves the fire detection and suppression, People and Vehicle Flow, Security Sensors, and elevator markets. The Environmental & Analysis segment offers optical, optoelectronic, and spectral imaging systems; water, air and gases monitoring technologies; and systems for water analysis and treatment. It serves the optical analysis, water analysis and treatment, and environmental monitoring markets. The Medical segment provides critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostics and Original Equipment Manufacturers; laboratory devices and systems that provide information to understand patient health and enable providers to make decisions across the continuum of care; technologies and solutions to enable in-vitro diagnostic systems and life-science discoveries and development; and technologies that enable positive outcomes across clinical specialties. This segment serves the life sciences, health assessment, and therapeutic solutions market. The company was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.