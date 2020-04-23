Hallador Energy Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 471.4% Upside

Hallador Energy Company with ticker code (HNRG) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 and has a mean target at 4. With the stocks previous close at 0.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 471.4%. The 50 day MA is 0.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.15. The company has a market cap of $21m. Company Website: http://www.halladorenergy.com

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

