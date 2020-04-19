Hallador Energy Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 393.8% Upside

Hallador Energy Company found using ticker (HNRG) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 4. Now with the previous closing price of 0.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 393.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.94 and the 200 day MA is 2.21. The market cap for the company is $22m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.halladorenergy.com

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

