Halfords Group plc 40.2% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Halfords Group plc with ticker (LON:HFD) now has a potential upside of 40.2% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 460 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Halfords Group plc share price of 275 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 40.2%. Trading has ranged between 263 (52 week low) and 442 (52 week high) with an average of 773,768 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £588,041,633.

Halfords Group plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of motoring and cycling products and services. The Company is engaged in motoring and cycling products and services, providing its customers with the convenience of approximately 900 fixed and mobile locations. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Autocentres. Its Retail segment operates both in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. Its Autocentres segment operates solely in the United Kingdom. The Company offers various services, including retail cycling services, autocentres/mobile expert and retail motoring services. The Company’s products include mainstream cycling products, performance cycling and motoring products.



