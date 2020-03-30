Halfords Group plc 27.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Halfords Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HFD) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Halfords Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 100 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 27.7% from today’s opening price of 78.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 63.2 points and decreased 97.1 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 248.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 49.42 GBX.

Halfords Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 140.68 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 170.38. There are currently 777,567,421 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,154,670. Market capitalisation for LON:HFD is £142,866,183 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn