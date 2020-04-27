Halfords Group plc 111.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Halfords Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HFD) had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Halfords Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 200 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 111.4% from today’s opening price of 94.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 21.25 points and decreased 71.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 248.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 49.42 GBX.

Halfords Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 110.45 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 157.46. There are currently 364,062,269 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,397,253. Market capitalisation for LON:HFD is £195,213,947 GBP.

