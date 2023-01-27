HALEON PLC 15.7% potential upside indicated by Credit Suisse

HALEON PLC with ticker (LON:HLN) now has a potential upside of 15.7% according to Credit Suisse.







Credit Suisse set a target price of 376 GBX for the company, which when compared to the HALEON PLC share price of 317 GBX at opening today (27/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 15.7%. Trading has ranged between 241 (52 week low) and 337 (52 week high) with an average of 10,715,459 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £29,605,858,808.



Haleon plc is a consumer healthcare company. The Company’s product portfolio is divided among five categories: Oral Health; Pain Relief; vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS); Respiratory Health; Digestive Health, and Other. Its portfolio of brands includes Panadol, Voltaren, Advil, Otrivin, Theraflu, Sensodyne, Polident, parodontax and Centrum. In addition, the Company also has local strategic brands, which include TUMS, ENO, Flonase, ChapStick, Emergen-C, Fenbid, Grand-Pa, and Dr.BEST. The Company operates its business units in three regions: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LatAm), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).







