Haemonetics Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.3% Upside

Haemonetics Corporation found using ticker (HAE) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 130 with the average target price sitting at 141.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 111.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 101.29 and the 200 day MA is 112.37. The market cap for the company is $5,536m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.haemonetics.com

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma, and All Other segments. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables, such as plasma collection containers and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; OrthoPAT, a perioperative autotranfusion system for orthopedic procedures; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital’s blood bank information system. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

