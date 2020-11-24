Twitter
H. B. Fuller Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

H. B. Fuller Company with ticker code (FUL) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 48 and has a mean target at 55.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 52.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.7. The company has a market cap of $2,762m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hbfuller.com

Share on Stocktwits

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives. It produces and supplies industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including appliances, filters, and insulating glass; food and beverage containers, flexible packaging, consumer goods, package integrity and re-enforcement, and durable and non-durable goods; corrugation, folding carton, tape and label, paper converting, envelopes, books, multi-wall bags, sacks, and tissue and towel; nonwoven and hygiene, such as disposable diapers, feminine care, and medical garments; windows, doors, and wood flooring; and insulating glass and textile. The company also provides specialty adhesives, including thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products; and products used for tile setting, commercial roofing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and insulation applications, as well as caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. It also produces and supplies high performance industrial adhesives to the transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, aerospace and defense, appliance, and heavy machinery markets. The company sells its products directly through distributors and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

