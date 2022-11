H. B. Fuller Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

H. B. Fuller Company found using ticker (FUL) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 106 and 65 and has a mean target at 81.6. Now with the previous closing price of 71.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 66.29. The company has a market cap of $3,886m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.hbfuller.com

The potential market cap would be $4,439m based on the market concensus.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment produces and supplies specialty industrial adhesives such as, thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products for applications in various markets, including food and beverage containers, flexible packaging, consumer goods, package integrity and re-enforcement, and non-durable goods; corrugation, folding carton, tape and label, paper converting, envelopes, books, multi-wall bags, sacks, and tissue and towel; disposable diapers, feminine care, and medical garments; and health and beauty. The Engineering Adhesives segment produces and supplies high performance industrial adhesives such as reactive, light cure, two-part liquids, silicone, polyurethane, film, and fast cure products to the appliances and filters, windows, doors and wood flooring, and textile, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, aerospace and defense, appliance, heavy machinery, and insulating glass markets. The Construction Adhesives segment provides products used for tile setting, commercial roofing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and insulation applications, as well as caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company sells its products directly through distributors and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.