H. B. Fuller Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

H. B. Fuller Company with ticker code (FUL) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 86 and 67 with the average target price sitting at 73.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.63 while the 200 day moving average is 61.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,341m. Find out more information at: http://www.hbfuller.com

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment produces and supplies specialty industrial adhesives such as, thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products for applications in various markets, including food and beverage containers, flexible packaging, consumer goods, package integrity and re-enforcement, and non-durable goods; corrugation, folding carton, tape and label, paper converting, envelopes, books, multi-wall bags, sacks, and tissue and towel; disposable diapers, feminine care, and medical garments; and health and beauty. The Engineering Adhesives segment produces and supplies high performance industrial adhesives such as reactive, light cure, two-part liquids, polyurethane, silicone, film, and fast cure products to the appliances and filters, windows, doors and wood flooring, and textile, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, aerospace and defense, appliance, heavy machinery, and insulating glass markets. The Construction Adhesives segment provides products used for tile setting, commercial roofing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and insulation applications, as well as caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company sells its products directly through distributors and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.