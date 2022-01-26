Twitter
H. B. Fuller Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

H. B. Fuller Company found using ticker (FUL) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 70 calculating the mean target price we have 83. Now with the previous closing price of 72.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.8%. The day 50 moving average is 77.42 while the 200 day moving average is 69.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,794m. Find out more information at: https://www.hbfuller.com

The potential market cap would be $4,317m based on the market concensus.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment produces and supplies specialty industrial adhesives such as, thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products for applications in various markets, including food and beverage containers, flexible packaging, consumer goods, package integrity and re-enforcement, and non-durable goods; corrugation, folding carton, tape and label, paper converting, envelopes, books, multi-wall bags, sacks, and tissue and towel; disposable diapers, feminine care, and medical garments; and health and beauty. The Engineering Adhesives segment produces and supplies high performance industrial adhesives such as reactive, light cure, two-part liquids, polyurethane, silicone, film, and fast cure products to the appliances and filters, windows, doors and wood flooring, and textile, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, aerospace and defense, appliance, heavy machinery, and insulating glass markets. The Construction Adhesives segment provides products used for tile setting, commercial roofing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and insulation applications, as well as caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company sells its products directly through distributors and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

