GYM Group PLC 4.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

GYM Group PLC with ticker (LON:GYM) now has a potential upside of 4.4% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 180 GBX for the company, which when compared to the GYM Group PLC share price of 172 GBX at opening today (17/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 4.4%. Trading has ranged between 168 (52 week low) and 315 (52 week high) with an average of 286,970 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £301,094,101.

The Gym Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides health and fitness facilities. The Company operates approximately 206 sites across all regions of the United Kingdom. It offers gym memberships and has approximately 718,000 members. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Gym Group Midco1 Limited, The Gym Group Midco2 Limited, The Gym Group Operations Limited and The Gym Limited.



