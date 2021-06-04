Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

GYG plc discussions between Harwood Capital ongoing, deadline extended

GYG plc

GYG plc (LON:GYG) have provided the following update with regard to discussions with Harwood Capital. On 9 April 2021, Harwood Capital, the Company’s second largest shareholder, announced that it was in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company.

On 7 May 2021, GYG plc confirmed that the put-up or shut-up deadline prescribed by Rule 2.6(c) of the Code had been extended to 04 June 2021 to provide a basis for preliminary negotiations to continue (without commitment on either side) and due diligence access was granted to Harwood Capital.

Discussions between Harwood Capital and the Company and Harwood Capital’s due diligence enquiries remain ongoing. As such, at the request of the board of directors of GYG and pursuant to Rule 2.6(c) of the Code, the Takeover Panel has consented to an extension of the relevant deadline of 28 calendar days. Accordingly, Harwood Capital must, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 2 July 2021, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for GYG in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for the Company, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended further with the consent of the Takeover Panel, at the Company’s request, in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

There can be no certainty that a formal offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

This announcement is being made with the agreement of Harwood Capital.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
GYG plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
GYG plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.