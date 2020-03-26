GVC Holdings PLC 84.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

GVC Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GVC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. GVC Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 900 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 84.4% from today’s opening price of 488.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 344.8 points and decreased 400.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 956.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 292.7 GBX.

GVC Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 782.44 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 764.15. There are currently 78,356,473 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,073,825. Market capitalisation for LON:GVC is £2,779,115,390 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn