GVC Holdings PLC 78.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

GVC Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GVC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. GVC Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Jefferies International have set their target price at 1500 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 78.7% from today’s opening price of 839.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 36.4 points and decreased 49.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 956.8 GBX while the year low share price is currently 504 GBX.

GVC Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 900.96 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 764.15. There are currently 582,739,946 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,406,716. Market capitalisation for LON:GVC is £4,783,129,405 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn