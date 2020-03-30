GVC Holdings PLC 76.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

GVC Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GVC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. GVC Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Berenberg have set a target price of 850 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 76.5% from the opening price of 481.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 311 points and decreased 403.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 956.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 292.7 GBX.

GVC Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 764.73 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 762.68. There are currently 582,745,948 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,182,226. Market capitalisation for LON:GVC is £2,712,682,387 GBP.

