GVC Holdings PLC 7.3% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

GVC Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GVC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. GVC Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 710 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 7.3% from the opening price of 662 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 34 points and decreased 276.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 956.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 292.7 GBX.

GVC Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 710.12 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 759.06. There are currently 582,745,948 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,454,817. Market capitalisation for LON:GVC is £3,879,922,450 GBP.

