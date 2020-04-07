GVC Holdings PLC 54.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

GVC Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GVC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. GVC Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 930 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 54.4% from the opening price of 602.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 113.8 points and decreased 314.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 956.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 292.7 GBX.

GVC Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 720.04 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 759.41. There are currently 151,770,634 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,398,679. Market capitalisation for LON:GVC is £3,630,274,285 GBP.

