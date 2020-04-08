GVC Holdings PLC 50.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

GVC Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GVC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. GVC Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Citigroup have set their target price at 910 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 50.4% from today’s opening price of 605 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 111.2 points and decreased 329.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 956.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 292.7 GBX.

GVC Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 715.12 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 759.28. There are currently 582,745,948 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,428,531. Market capitalisation for LON:GVC is £3,513,550,101 GBP.

