GVC Holdings PLC 29.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

GVC Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code LON:GVC had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. GVC Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 1281 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 29.9% from the opening price of 985.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 65.7 points and increased 255.8 points respectively.

GVC Holdings PLC LON:GVC has a 50 day moving average of 966.83 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 810.32 The 52 week high for the stock is 1156.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 292.7 GBX. There are currently 585,027,732 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,467,484. Market capitalisation for LON:GVC is £5,787,094,396 GBP.