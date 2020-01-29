GVC Holdings PLC 29.6% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

GVC Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GVC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. GVC Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. HSBC have set their target price at 1150 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 29.6% from today’s opening price of 887.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 4 points and increased 7.6 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 956.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 504 GBX.

GVC Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 893.23 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 738.75. There are currently 582,331,946 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,964,392. Market capitalisation for LON:GVC is £5,223,517,555 GBP.