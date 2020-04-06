GVC Holdings PLC 27.2% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

GVC Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GVC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. GVC Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 670 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 27.2% from today’s opening price of 526.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 189.6 points and decreased 382.4 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 956.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 292.7 GBX.

GVC Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 725.93 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 759.86. There are currently 78,389,269 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,382,072. Market capitalisation for LON:GVC is £3,250,556,826 GBP.

