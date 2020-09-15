GVC Holdings PLC 23.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

GVC Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GVC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. GVC Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 1100 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 23.1% from today’s opening price of 893.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 127.2 points and increased 167.4 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 956.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 292.7 GBX.

GVC Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 803.78 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 789.02. There are currently 584,968,672 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,183,254. Market capitalisation for LON:GVC is £5,312,685,550 GBP.

