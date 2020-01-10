GVC Holdings PLC 19.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

GVC Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GVC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. GVC Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 1125 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 19.9% from today’s opening price of 938.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 121.6 points and increased 102.4 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 943.1 GBX while the 52 week low is 504 GBX.

GVC Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 870.33 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 719.68. There are currently 78,329,634 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,233,616. Market capitalisation for LON:GVC is £5,424,829,752 GBP.