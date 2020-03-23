GVC Holdings PLC 143.2% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

GVC Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GVC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. GVC Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. HSBC have set a target price of 800 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 143.2% from today’s opening price of 329 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 505.6 points and decreased 533.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 956.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 292.7 GBX.

GVC Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 812.28 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 767.04. There are currently 582,745,948 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,516,299. Market capitalisation for LON:GVC is £2,016,300,980 GBP.

