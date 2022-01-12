Guess? – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.7% Upside

Guess? with ticker code (GES) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 35.25. Now with the previous closing price of 21.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 62.7%. The 50 day MA is 22.88 and the 200 day MA is 24.14. The company has a market cap of $1,487m. Visit the company website at: https://www.guess.com

Guess? designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids’ and infants’ apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories, as well as to certain wholesale partners to operate and sell products through licensed retail stores. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS (GbG), GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of January 30, 2021, the company directly operated 1,046 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its partner’s distributors operated an additional 524 retail stores worldwide. The company also offers its products through its retail websites. Guess? was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.