Guess? – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Guess? with ticker code (GES) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 13 with a mean TP of 14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.77 and the 200 day MA is 10.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $853m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.guess.com

Guess? designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids’ and infants’ apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of February 1, 2020, the company directly operated 1,169 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its partner’s distributors operated an additional 560 retail stores worldwide. The company also offers its products through its retail websites. Guess? was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

