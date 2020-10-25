Guess? – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

Guess? found using ticker (GES) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 14. Now with the previous closing price of 13.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.67. The market cap for the company is $889m. Visit the company website at: http://www.guess.com

Guess? designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids’ and infants’ apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of February 1, 2020, the company directly operated 1,169 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its partner’s distributors operated an additional 560 retail stores worldwide. The company also offers its products through its retail websites. Guess? was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

