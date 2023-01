Guess? – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Guess? found using ticker (GES) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 23 and has a mean target at 24. With the stocks previous close at 22.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.25 and the 200 day moving average is 19.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,223m. Company Website: https://www.guess.com

The potential market cap would be $1,297m based on the market concensus.

Guess? designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids’ and infants’ apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories, as well as to wholesale partners to operate and sell products through licensed retail stores. The company markets its products under the GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of January 29, 2022, the company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its partner’s distributors operated an additional 563 retail stores worldwide. The company also offers its products through its retail websites. Guess? was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.