Guess? – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.2% Upside

Guess? found using ticker (GES) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 33.75. With the stocks previous close at 21.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 55.2%. The day 50 moving average is 21.42 while the 200 day moving average is 22.61. The company has a market cap of $1,410m. Find out more information at: https://www.guess.com

The potential market cap would be $2,189m based on the market concensus.

Guess? designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids’ and infants’ apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories, as well as to certain wholesale partners to operate and sell products through licensed retail stores. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS (GbG), GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of January 30, 2021, the company directly operated 1,046 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its partner’s distributors operated an additional 524 retail stores worldwide. The company also offers its products through its retail websites. Guess? was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.