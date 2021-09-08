Guess? – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.4% Upside

Guess? with ticker code (GES) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 27 and has a mean target at 35.25. Now with the previous closing price of 23.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.81 while the 200 day moving average is 25.66. The market cap for the company is $1,469m. Visit the company website at: http://www.guess.com

Guess? designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids’ and infants’ apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories, as well as to certain wholesale partners to operate and sell products through licensed retail stores. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS (GbG), GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of January 30, 2021, the company directly operated 1,046 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its partner’s distributors operated an additional 524 retail stores worldwide. The company also offers its products through its retail websites. Guess? was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.