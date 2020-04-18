GTY Technology Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 92.8% Upside

GTY Technology Holdings found using ticker (GTYH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 4.5 with a mean TP of 7.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 92.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.41 while the 200 day moving average is 5.38. The company has a market cap of $191m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gtytechnology.com

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

