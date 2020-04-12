GTY Technology Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 61.5% Upside

GTY Technology Holdings with ticker code (GTYH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 4.5 calculating the mean target price we have 7.25. With the stocks previous close at 4.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 61.5%. The 50 day MA is 4.6 while the 200 day moving average is 5.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $241m. Company Website: http://www.gtytechnology.com

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

