GTY Technology Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 100.3% Upside

GTY Technology Holdings with ticker code (GTYH) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 4.5 with the average target price sitting at 7.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 100.3%. The 50 day MA is 4.33 and the 200 day MA is 5.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $203m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gtytechnology.com

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

