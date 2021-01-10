Twitter
GTY Technology Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

GTY Technology Holdings found using ticker (GTYH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 6 and has a mean target at 8. Now with the previous closing price of 5.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 50.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.41 while the 200 day moving average is 3.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $305m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gtytechnology.com

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

