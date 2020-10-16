GTT Communications – Consensus Indicates Potential 99.6% Upside

GTT Communications with ticker code (GTT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 7 and has a mean target at 10. Now with the previous closing price of 5.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 99.6%. The day 50 moving average is 5.33 and the 200 day moving average is 7.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $371m. Company Website: http://www.gtt.net

GTT Communications provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice. It also provides transport services, such as Ethernet services that enable to design network equipment; and video transport services to support broadcast quality transmission of live events, sports entertainment, and news to media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers infrastructure services enabling transport of high volume data between data centers, enterprise office locations, and media hubs; wavelength services to deliver scalable high-performance optical connectivity; colocation, turnkey, duct, and dark fiber services; advanced solutions, including security, hybrid cloud, database, and application management Its IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology and changed its name to GTT Communications in January 2014. GTT Communications was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

