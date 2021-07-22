GST – Consensus Indicates Potential 126.7% Upside

GST with ticker code (GSS) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.5 and 4.41 with a mean TP of 5.01. Now with the previous closing price of 2.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 126.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.98 while the 200 day moving average is 3.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $250m. Company Website: http://www.gsr.com

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.