GST – Consensus Indicates Potential 126.7% Upside

GST found using ticker (GSS) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.5 and 4.41 calculating the mean target price we have 5.01. With the stocks previous close at 2.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 126.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.98 and the 200 day MA is 3.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $250m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gsr.com

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.